"Hurricane Harvey"
"For the families impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. May they keep their faith And spirits high during this debating time"
"Diapers are so important. I hope this helps."
"Diapers are so important. I hope this helps."
"Provide diapers for Harvey victems."
"For Houston/Harvey Relief."
Every year, the Texas Diaper Bank helps change the lives of 15,600 babies, seniors, and the disabled. We are able to distribute over 1.1 Million diapers every year through the generosity of you, our donors.